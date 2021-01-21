FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.04.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.