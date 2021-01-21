FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $75.95

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.95, but opened at $79.45. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 406,667 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.27. The company has a market cap of £929.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.