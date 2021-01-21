Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.