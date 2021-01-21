FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.48. 411,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 440,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

