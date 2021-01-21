Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.54

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

About Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

