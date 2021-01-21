FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.