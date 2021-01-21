FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

