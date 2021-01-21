FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of HC2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 193,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $113,389.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HCHC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

