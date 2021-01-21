Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.98

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 269087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

