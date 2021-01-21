Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 774,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 188,842 call options.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 5,795,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,769,953. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

