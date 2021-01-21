Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 468,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,210. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

