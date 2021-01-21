Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

