Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

