FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Tops $280,658.97

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $280,658.97 and $3,822.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00527953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.38 or 0.03853159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

