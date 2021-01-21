Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Up 6.8%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. 819,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 606,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

