Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.95

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 5171232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAC. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $17,654,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,148,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,716,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Value Acquisition (NYSE:FVAC)

There is no company description available for Mp Materials Corp.

