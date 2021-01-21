Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 344208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$35.96 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

