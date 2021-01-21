Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510,058 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

