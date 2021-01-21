Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00.

Shares of MA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.44. 3,467,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.52. The company has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

