Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) were up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 447,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 143,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

