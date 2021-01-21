Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 18th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $494.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

