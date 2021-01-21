Franklin Universal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

