Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 660,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 713,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

