Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.87

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.87 and last traded at $145.45, with a volume of 266836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

