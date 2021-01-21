Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 898.25 ($11.74).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) alerts:

Shares of FRES traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,089.50 ($14.23). The stock had a trading volume of 736,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,146.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,189.83. Fresnillo Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.