Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,984 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $396.42 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $401.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.19. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,316. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

