Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.62% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 774,488 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

