Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,225 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Azul worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

