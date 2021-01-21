Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 90,611 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,611 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Trex worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $95.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.66.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.