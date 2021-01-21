FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,441. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

