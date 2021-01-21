fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 17.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares shot up 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.50. 52,214,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 39,739,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.