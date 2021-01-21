Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.