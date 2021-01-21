Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $143.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $176.60 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $303.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $69.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $79.64.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $461,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

