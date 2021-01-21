Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,410,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 42,195,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

