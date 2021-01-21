FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0001

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. FuzeX has a market cap of $111,628.72 and approximately $954.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.