FY2020 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $24.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.83 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

NYSE SHW opened at $736.22 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $725.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

