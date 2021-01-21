FY2020 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raised by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $49.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Century Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

