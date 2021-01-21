FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Cut by B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.20 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $738.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

