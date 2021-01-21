FY2020 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Raised by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$59.21 on Tuesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.57.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

