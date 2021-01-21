FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $26.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.47 and a 200 day moving average of $220.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

