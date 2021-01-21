FY2021 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CSL in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CSL stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

