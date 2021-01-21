FY2021 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

