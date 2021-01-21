FY2023 EPS Estimates for JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JSR in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. JSR has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

