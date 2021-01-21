FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.14.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $712,235,000 after purchasing an additional 266,443 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.