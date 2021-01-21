Galactrum (ORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar. One Galactrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $14,693.39 and $5.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.32 or 0.99848810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00328927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.24 or 0.00578298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00161111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00030999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Galactrum Token Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars.

