Galatasaray Fan Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00016411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00285255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067798 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

