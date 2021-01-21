Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

