Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $159,354.81 and $55.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,858,988 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

