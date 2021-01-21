General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

GD opened at $154.03 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after buying an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

