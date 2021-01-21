Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,022,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 432,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

